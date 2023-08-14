Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia miss dad Vilasrao Deshmukh on death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh on Monday remembered the actor's father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his death anniversary with a heartwarming post on social media.

Genelia took to Instagram and shared the throwback picture from the wedding album.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Dearest Pappa, I just want you to know. You are so wonderful to think off. But so so so hard to live without. I’m sure wherever you are, it must be the most special place because you have that ability to bring a smile to everyone’s faces. We miss you Pappa. Until we meet again…”

Taking to Insta, Riteish posted a picture while paying respect to his dad and wrote, “Miss you pappa #vilasraodeshmukh.”

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to pour in their love.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, the two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, passed away due to kidney and lung failure on August 14, 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

Riteish, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

