Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia share fun reel with Juhi Chawla's iconic song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, who never fail to entertain fans with their videos, recently shared a fun reel featuring Juhi Chawla's song 'Akela Hai Mr. Khiladi' from the movie 'Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi.'

The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress on Saturday posted a video on her Instagram account where Riteish can be seen dancing to the famous song.

Genelia joins the video, acting as a clever wife who changes the song to "Biwi No.1" and suggests her husband make a reel on it.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6ihXgLIo1h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Genelia shared the clip with the caption, "Bewi No 1 with Normal Navra @riteishd."

Soon after the couple shared the fun video, fans chimed in comment section.

One user wrote, "All time favourite couple."

Another user commented, "You both always make me laugh."

"You'll are the cutest," penned a third user.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in 'Raid 2'.

'Raid 2' is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

Apart from this, Riteish will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Riteish is also set to reunite with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film 'Masti'.

The film is tentatively titled 'Masti 4'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor