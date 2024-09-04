Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' to re-release in theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Amid the trend of re-releases working well in theatres, star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on Wednesday announced that their debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' will hit the cinema halls again.

The film, which was directed by Vijaya Bhaskar, will be re-released on September 13.

Sharing the update, Riteish took to Instagram and wrote, "This is where it all began!! Tujhe Meri Kasam, our debut film released on 3rd Jan 2003, we are ever so grateful for all the love showered upon the film and us over the decades. For all those who flood our social media asking us 'where can we watch TMK ? !!! We have an answer now !!! Tujhe Meri Kasam Re-releases on 13th September!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_fAeV-IAO0/

The news of re-release of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' left fans excited yet nostalgic.

"Wow This is the news, was waiting for this since long time," a social media user commented.

"Those old bollywood days," another user wrote.

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Rishi (Riteish Deshmukh) and Anju (Genelia D'Souza), who are inseparable. As they grow up, their friendship blossoms into love. However, their journey is not without its challenges and obstacles.

The film explores the trials and tribulations faced by the couple as they navigate their way through the complexities of love and relationships.

Like most other Bollywood couples, Riteish and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the sets of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' only.

Notably, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

