Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and other celebs hail PM Modi’s leadership on his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini among others extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Taking to social media, celebrities lauded PM Modi’s leadership and praised his contribution to the nation. Sharing PM Modi’s picture on his X handle, Riteish wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy 75th Birthday - May god bless you with great health and long life sir ….. #HappyBirthdayModiji.”

Paresh Rawal tweeted, “I Pray to god to grant a long and Healthy life to our beloved Honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

Taking to his X handle, Sonu extended his wishes to PM, writing, “History remembers those who reshape the future.Wishing PM @narendramodi ji continued strength, clarity, and courage as he leads Bharat through a transformative era. May your journey remain as fearless as your vision. #HappyBirthdayModiJi.”

“Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless service and unwavering commitment to the nation inspire millions. Prayers for your continued strength, health, and vision to guide India forward,” wrote Suniel Shetty.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut shared her photo with PM Modi and wrote on Instagram, “

Posting a heartfelt video, Jackie Shroff tweeted, “Good Health and Happiness always! Janam Din ki Shubhkaamnaye @narendramodi.”

Kirron Kher also wished PM Modi with a heartfelt post. Sharing her picture of shaking hands with Modi, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji. Your honest and fearless leadership is leading the country towards a brighter future. May God keep you healthy and strong.”

