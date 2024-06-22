Riteish Deshmukh makes his OTT series debut with ‘Pill’

Mumbai, June 22 Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh is set to make his OTT series debut with 'Pill'.

The makers of the upcoming series dropped a motion poster on Saturday, giving a glimpse into the dark and corrupt world of pharmaceuticals.

The motion poster features a voiceover by Riteish, who is heard saying: “Is desh mein kis bimaari se kitne log marte hain, uska data hai humare paas. Lekin kharaab dawai ke wajah se kitne logon ka jaan jaa raha hai, uska koi data nahi hai (We have data on how many people die from various diseases in this country. But we have no data on how many lives are lost due to faulty medicines)."

The caption on JioCinema’s Instagram handle read: “What’s your medicine really made of? 'Pill', streaming from July 12 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”

The show will air on July 21.

In other news, Riteish will also appear in 'Kakuda', a horror comedy co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

'Kakuda' is set in the curse-inflicted village of Ratodi in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. In the film, every house in the district has two doors -- a normal-sized one and a smaller one.

The plot revolves around a peculiar ritual that requires the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7.15 p.m. Failure to comply invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house.

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for 'Munjya'.

Additionally, Riteish will direct and star in the historical action drama 'Raja Shivaji'. The bilingual film depicts the journey of a young Shivaji, who rebelled against mighty powers and became the revered Raja Shivaji, establishing Swarajya.

The epic saga will be presented in both Hindi and Marathi. The film's music will be composed by Maestros Ajay-Atul, and Santosh Sivan will make his debut in Marathi cinema as the visual storyteller for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor