Riteish Deshmukh mourns the loss of his lawyer friend Siddharth Shinde

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, is mourning the demise of his friend Siddharth Shinde. Siddharth was a Supreme Court advocate.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a few throwback images with his friend. The pictures are from the sets of the Marathi film ‘Raja Shivaji’. In the pictures the two can be seen spending great time on the sets.

The actor also penned a long note, as he remembered his friend. He wrote, “My heart is heavy as I share this. Siddharth Shinde, my dear school classmate and a senior Supreme Court advocate, was a soul so kind, so humble, always there with a warm smile and unwavering support. Six years ago, when he heard I was making a film on our beloved Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he called me with such passion, ‘Riteish, please let me be part ‘Raja Shivaji’, even if it’s just a fleeting moment on screen’. That was his love for Shivrai. Just a few months ago, we spent two beautiful days shooting together with Sanjay Dutt sir”.

He further mentioned, “His presence lit up the set. Today, as I was editing his scene, smiling at how incredible he was, I thought I’d call to share the joy with him. Then came the shattering news, he’s no longer with us. My heart aches imagining us watching this film together, laughing, reminiscing. Destiny had other plans. Siddharth, my Bhau, you were a rare gem. My deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, dear friend—you’ll live on in our hearts forever #RIPSiddharth”.

Siddharth Shinde hailed from Pune, Maharashtra. He passed away at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest while at the Supreme Court in Delhi. He was the grandson of former Union Minister Annasaheb Shinde. Known for his deep understanding of constitutional law and Maharashtra's political landscape, he was widely respected for his legal acumen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor