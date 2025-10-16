Riteish Deshmukh on Pankaj Dheer: No one appeared more powerful than you on the battlefield

Mumbai, Oct 16 Actor Riteish Deshmukh has paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the television epic Mahabharat.

Riteish took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of Pankaj Dheer as Karn from BR Chopra-produced epic television series “Mahabharat”.

Sharing his condolences on social media, Riteish wrote: “Dearest Pankaj Dheer sir, Your portrayal of Karna in Mahabharata is etched in the hearts of an entire generation. No one appeared more powerful or stronger than you on the battlefield-a testament to the brilliance of your performance.”

Expressing his grief over the actor’s demise, Riteish added: “You left us too soon. Rest in peace, Sir. Our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Dear @nikitindheer, please stay strong. May God grant you the strength to navigate this difficult time.”

Pankaj Dheer was also known for his roles in Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu. He appeared in several Hindi films in small roles, including Sadak, Soldier , Baadshah And Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

Pankaj Dheer passed away at the age of 68. While the exact reason for his demise is still unknown, the media reports claimed that the actor was suffering from cancer for a long time.

According to the reports, his cancer had relapsed a few months ago, and the actor was extremely unwell. He reportedly even went through major surgery as part of the treatment.

The actor's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Vile Parle west area of Mumbai on Wednesday and was attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

After Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer appeared as the lead in "Dastak" in 1993, co-starring Shagufta Ali and Sameer Kakkar. In addition to this, he further featured in the "Zee Horror Show", along with Archana Puran Singh.

Moreover, the actor played the lead as a defence lawyer in the TV Series "Kanoon". He was last seen in the show “Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare”. Pankaj Dheer is survived by his actor son Nikitin Dheer, who is known for his work in 'Chennai Express'.

