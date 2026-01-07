Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up About Suraj Chavan’s Popularity Ahead of Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Bigg Boss Marathi will soon on our small screens with its season 6. Promos of upcoming show are viral on social media creating excitement among the fans. Show will be hosted by non-other than Riteish Deshmukh. This will be Riteish's second time, as Bigg Boss Marathi. Recently, during press conference Riteish revealed his unforgettable incident from 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5'.

On the occasion of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6', Riteish gave an interview to Maharashtra Times. In this interview, he shared a special story about a fan of Suraj Chavan. Riteish said, "Marathi audiences have always showered me with immense love. The 'Bigg Boss Marathi' show gave me the opportunity to connect even more closely with the audience. Recently, while I was in a village during the release of Kedar Shinde's film 'Zhapuk Zhupuku', a small boy ran up to me and called out 'Bigg Boss'. He was a fan of Suraj Chavan. He didn't even know my name. But, that boy recognized me because of Suraj."

In 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5', Suraj Chavan won the hearts of the audience with his simple nature. He also emerged as the winner of that season. After that, Suraj appeared in a lead role in Kedar Shinde's film 'Zhapuk Zhupuku'. Meanwhile, the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' will be airing from January 11th. The new season can be watched on Colors Marathi at 8 PM. Fans are also curious about which contestants will be participating in this season, and discussions about it are already trending on social media.