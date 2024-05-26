Riteish Deshmukh remembers his father Vilasrao Deshmukh on birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : On the 79th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his family paid floral tributes to him.

Riteish, son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which he along with his kids and wife Genelia can be seen with folded hands as they remembered the late leader.

The last photo featured the entire family members including his brothers Dhiraj Deshmukh with wife Deepshikha Deshmukh, Amit Deshmukh, and others.

"Happy Birthday Pappa #vilasraodeshmukh," Riteish captioned the post.

Born on May 26, 1945, in Latur, Vilasrao Deshmukh was a two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a former minister in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh. He died on August 14, 2012.

Earlier in February, Riteish attended an event in Latur to unveil the statue of his late father and veteran Congressman.

A video of the actor's speech where he was seen bursting into tears was widely shared on social media.

"Tough twelve years have passed since Saheb [Vilasrao Deshmukh] left us. Occasionally, the pain surfaces. He always used to shine, and even now, he shines. This shine never fades. He stayed strong, so that we, his children, feel the need to stand tall. To stand tall not just for ourselves, but for the responsibilities that come with being his children. Today, although he is not physically present, his love for us is evident, and it burns brightly on this stage," Riteish said.

