Riteish Deshmukh Reviews Genelia and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Before Official Release, Calls It 'Extraordinary'

Sitaare Zameen Par, one of the most awaited and anticipated film's trailer is all set to release today i.e on may 13. This film is a sequel of Aamir Khan's hit film Taare Zamen Par which was on the dyslexia. Sitare Zamen Par features Aamir Khan and marks a technically comeback of Genelia Deshmukh in Hindi entertainment industry. Ahead of trailer release which is schedule for today 13th may, Genelia's husband and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh cheered for her.

Riteish Deshmukh, who has already watched the trailer has praised the trailer and wrote, 'Extraordinary trailer Sitaare Zameen Par'. Riteish's this comment has created excitement among fans and made them more curious to watch trailer. Upon the post's release, fans expressed their excitement in the comments, with many echoing sentiments like, "Finally, the 3-year wait is over!" and "Can't wait!"

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, stars Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza. The film introduces ten new actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music, and Divy Nidhi Sharma penned the screenplay.