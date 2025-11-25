Riteish Deshmukh says 'Your legacy will live on forever Dharam Ji'

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered 'the He-Man of India', Dharmendra, who left for a heavenly abode on November 24.

The 'Dhamaal' actor revealed that the legendary star had a warm smile and a loving heart for everyone who met him.

Uploading a couple of rare photos with Dharam ji, Riteish wrote on social media, "The King, He-Man of India, ruler of our hearts has left us. DHARAM ji had the warmest smile and the most loving heart for every stranger he met including me. He always wished well for everyone around him. (sic)."

Praising Dharmendra's impeccable achievements as an actor and as a human being, Riteish went on to share, "As as actor there was nothing he couldn’t do, as a SuperStar there nothing he hadn’t achieved a hundred times over. His passing will leave a deep void in every Indian’s heart who have grown up watching his magic on screen. Rest In Glory sir… Deepest condolences to the entire Deol Family and his loved ones."

Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on October 31 after he reportedly complained of severe breathlessness.

Once the necessary treatment was completed, he was discharged on November 12 and was recovering at his home. However, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

Dharmendra first graced the big screen in the 1960s with the movie "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere".

His cinematic journey began with a talent hunt competition organized by the Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions. Thanks to his charming looks, Dharmendra won the competition.

Following a successful debut, Dharmendra went on to delivere several memorable hits such as "Ayee Milan Ki Bela", "Phool Aur Patthar", "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", Phool Aur Patthar", "Dharam Veer", "Seeta Aur Geeta", and "Sholay", to name just a few.

