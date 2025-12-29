Riteish Deshmukh shares unseen picture from Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: All my favourites in one frame

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who recently celebrated the 60th birthday of superstar Salman Khan, has now shared the perfect frame from celebrations.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture featuring Salman, Ram Charan, himself, his wife Genelia Deshmukh, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

He wrote in the caption, “@beingsalmankhan Bhau’s Birthday and all my favourites in one frame. @arpitakhansharma, @kanchikaul, @shabirahluwalia, @geneliad and especially dearest @alwaysramcharan, it was so wonderful catching up with you brother. Love to @upasanakaminenikonidela and regards to the family”.

Earlier in the day, the actor’s wife actress Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which Salman was seen mixing different street food ingredients to make the bhel.

She wrote in the caption, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘Bhau chi bhel’. We love you”.

Salman celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, and the entire industry showed up for the superstar. With over three decades into stardom, Salman remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and polarising icons. From redefining the romantic hero in the 1990s to becoming the undisputed mass-action superstar of the 2000s, his journey reflects the changing pulse of the industry itself. Films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ cemented his ability to connect across generations and social classes. At 60, Salman continues to command box-office openings, massive fan loyalty, and a larger-than-life public presence.

Beyond cinema, his television success with ‘Bigg Boss’ and his philanthropic work through Being Human have added layers to his public image. His career has also seen controversies and setbacks, yet his resilience and star power have remained intact, making him a rare phenomenon in Indian cinema. As he turns 60, Salman Khan stands as a symbol of longevity, reinvention and mass appeal. For fans, it’s a celebration of memories, dialogues and songs, for Bollywood, it’s a reminder that superstardom, when built on connection and consistency, can truly defy age.

