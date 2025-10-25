Riteish Deshmukh shoots amid the Sahyadri range for 'Raja Shivaji'

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a serene video from the scenic Sahyadri mountains on his Instagram stories. He captioned it as "The beautiful Sahyadri, #RajaShivaji".

The mist-covered hills and lush greenery created a breathtaking backdrop, giving fans a glimpse of the natural beauty surrounding the shoot of his upcoming Marathi historical epic, 'Raja Shivaji'.

Currently filming for the much-awaited project, Riteish, who also directs the film, has chosen the Sahyadri ranges as the prime location to capture the grandeur and essence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

The film marks his return to Marathi cinema after the success of 'Ved' and 'Lai Bhaari'.

Recently, the actor took to a social media account to tell his fans that this year, he, along with his family, could not celebrate Diwali in their hometown, Latur, like every year because of his shooting schedule, but the actor shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his son and wife, Genelia D'Souza, held in Mumbai.

In the video shared by Riteish, the actor is seen joyfully applying milk, uptan and oil to his sons as a part of the traditional Diwali ritual, highlighting a bonding moment between the father and his boys.

The clip then also showed the children making colourful rangolis, followed by Genelia performing the aarti of her sons as a part of a heartwarming family custom.

In a sweet reversal, Riteish and the boys were also seen performing Genelia's "aarti", after which the kids lovingly bowed down to seek blessings from their mother.

The video concluded with all four -- Riteish, Genelia, Riaan and Raahyl -- wishing everyone a Happy Diwali and Happy Padwa.

Riteish also shared pictures of handwritten letters from his sons, who were missing him for Diwali lunch.

One note read, "Hi Baba! Happy Diwali! Hope you are having a good time on set. We are missing you for the Diwali lunch, but I know you are doing something that you love. I hope your film succeeds."

Another note from his younger son said, "Hi, Baba! I know you are working hard for us. Today is Diwali, but I hope the light reaches you. The Diwali lunch will never be the same without you. Have a great day at the shoot. Love, Rayo Payo."

Sharing the letters, Riteish wrote, "Nothing better than receiving letters from your kids on Diwali day. And added, Aur jeene ko kya chahiye. Shooting for 'Raja Shivaji' is special, but receiving letters from boys makes it everlasting."

