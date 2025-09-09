Riteish Deshmukh to ‘partner-in-crime’ Akshay Kumar: We’ve had epic times together

Mumbai, Sep 9 As Akshay Kumar turned 58 on Tuesday, his “Housefull” co-star Riteish Deshmukh penned a note for his “partner-in-crime” and said that the two have had epic times together both on and off screen.

Riteish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of behind-the-scenes images of Akshay from the sets of their latest release “Housefull 5” to wish his dearest friend and brother happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my dearest friend, brother & partner-in-crime, @akshaykumar ! Wishing you endless health, love, & laughter. We’ve had epic times together, on-screen & off—here’s to more crazy adventures! Love you tons! #happybirthdayakshaykumar,” Riteish wrote as the caption.

Apart from the “Housefull” franchise, Riteish and Akshay have worked together in films such as “Heyy Babyy” and “Namastey London”.

Talking about their latest release “Housefull 5”, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Sajay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer,Johnny Lever and Sonam Bajwa.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Riteish will next be seen in the fourth installment of the “Masti” franchise. “Masti” was first released in 2004. The sex comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia. The film spawned two sequels, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor