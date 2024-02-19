Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Raja Shivaji'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to direct a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life. He will also essay the titular role.

Excited about helming the film 'Raja Shivaji', Riteish in a statement said, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existencea legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name but an emotion. On the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary, I join you in paying homage to the great son of the soil. May his legacy continue to inspire us for generations to come. We seek your blessings as we begin our new… pic.twitter.com/HPAQXhaygN — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 19, 2024

He added, "Our deepest aspiration has always been to immortalize his awe-inspiring journey on the grand canvas of cinemaa journey of epic proportions, depicting the rise of a boy who defied the invincible, sparking the flames of Swarajya. A rebel whose courage knew no bounds, he didn't just rule land, he conquered hearts, earning the endearing title of 'Raja Shivaji'. "

The musical score will be crafted by the talented duo Ajay-Atul.

"Even after decades, there is only one king on this Earth, whose presence remains eternally alive in our hearts, breath, blood. We are excited as the story of his valour, the thrill of his prowess is poised to resonate globally through this cinematic endeavour," Ajay-Atul shared.

The film will be co-produced by co-produced by Genelia Deshmukh.

Speaking about the project, Genelia said, "Bringing the epic life of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on celluloid has been our long-standing passion. We embark on a noble quest, not merely to produce a film, but to weave a narrative thread that enriches the tapestry of our culture and history. 'Raja Shivaji' is our biggest dream and we couldn't have found a better partner than Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios, who have the legacy of doing the unthinkable. It's not only a huge honour but an immense responsibility, and we seek your good wishes as we pursue our calling."

Presented by Jio Studios, made under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, 'Raja Shivaji' is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh.

