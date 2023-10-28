Riteish, Genelia dress up as bandaged mummies for 'Halloween time' with kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh costumed like mummies for their Halloween party with their kids Rahyl and Riaan.

Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram stories on Saturday to post photos and videos of herself with her family, getting ready for Halloween.

In the first video, Riteish is seen putting bandages on her arm. She wrote, "What's @riteishd doing?"

Rahyl and Riaan have also joined Riteish in the next video. She captioned it, "N now the other 2 Deshmukh's have joined in???"

The final image is a selfie taken by Genelia in which she can be seen with Riteish, and their two sons, who are entirely bandaged like mummies. She captioned it, "Halloween time."

Notably, Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments.

Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.

Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor