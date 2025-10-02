Rituparna Sengupta calls for audience support to keep Bengali cinema thriving

Mumbai, Oct 2 Veteran actress Rituparna Sengupta has highlighted the importance of audience support for Bengali cinema.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she praised the Bengali film industry for its content-driven films, which are winning audience appreciation, but emphasized that sustained support from viewers is essential for the survival and growth of Bengali cinema. When asked about Bengali cinema and its current state, Rituparna stated, “Bengali films are very good. I recently did a film called Bela, based on women empowerment. It was inspired by Bela Dey, who had written books and started Mahila Mahal on All India Radio. I also did a film called Puratawn with Sharmila Tagore.”

“Our films are very content-driven, and I believe the audience is appreciating them. But we need viewers to watch and support Bengali cinema, otherwise how will it survive? Apart from that, I have a Hindi film called Ittar, a romantic love story with Deepak Tijori, another film Kaal Trigori with Arbaaz Khan and Mahesh Bhatt, Good Morning Sunshine, and a project called Salt with Chandan Roy Sanyal. There are many projects lined up in Bengali cinema as well,” added Sengupta.

Speaking about her childhood memories, Rituparna mentioned that Durga Puja was always a festival she celebrated with immense excitement and joy. She mentioned, “Oh yes, a lot! We used to wait eagerly for Puja all year—counting when the schools would close, when exams would end, and when the holidays would begin. We would also count the number of new clothes we got. I used to compare with my friends—if they got ten new outfits and I only had five, I would complain to my mother! She would always remind me that she had to give to others as well, so I had to be happy with what I had.”

“This year, however, is very difficult for me because my mother passed away seven to eight months ago. Puja feels very different without her. Still, I believe that during Puja, the power of motherhood and womanhood shines in everyone. There is no one like a mother, and Maa Durga is the universal mother for us all.”

Rituparna Sengupta is recognized for her work across Bengali, Odia, and Hindi cinema. She reached the peak of her box office success in the late 1990s. Over her illustrious career, she has been honored with several accolades including a National Award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor