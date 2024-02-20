Rituraj Singh Death: Rare Photo of Late Actor with Shah Rukh Khan from Theatre Days Goes Viral!

Popular TV actor Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest at 59 in the early hours of February 20. His colleague and dear friend Amit Behl confirmed the sad news. As reported by ETimes, the actor was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently. Rituraj’s close friend Amit Bhel told the entertainment portal, “Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away.” However, details about Rituraj’s final rites are not known as of now.

Truly iconic @Iampranshup@iamsrk@yourriturajrks divyaseth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn@mohitsatyanandhttps://t.co/526a64JdOb — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) June 12, 2021

Rituraj Singh is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3 and Never Kiss Your Best Friend among others. He was also seen in Rupali Ganguly’s superhit show, Anupamaa. Rituraj also worked in films like Satyamev Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the latter, he played Varun Dhawan’s father. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. Rituraj's sudden demise has left everyone in shock and grief.

Meanwhile, a throwback picture of the late actor with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. The picture is a black and white click with Rituraj and actress Divya Seth in the frame. Rituraj had revealed that the photo was clicked by veteran actor Amar S Talwar. Rituraj Singh and Shah Rukh Khan spent their formative years together in Barry John’s theater group TAG (Theatre Action Group) doing plays together. Shah Rukh was a regular in theatre and on television before making it big in movies. He learnt to act under the guidance of Barry John and even Manoj Bajpayee was one of his classmates. SRK made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film 'Deewana' and since then there was no turning back for the superstar. The same year, he had four releases in total namely 'Deewana', 'Chamatkar', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and 'Dil Aashna Hai'.