Ritvik Dhavale reveals how his film ‘Hema’ pays homage to late mother

Mumbai, July 3 Director Ritvik Dhavale, whose film 'Hema' won the Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film at the recently concluded Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, has shared that the film is a homage to his mother.

The film captures the journey of cultural assimilation faced by many women who relocate to the US.

Ritvik explores the precarious existence of a woman who finds herself culturally displaced, reflecting on the forces that shape her choices and the need to redefine her identity as a dependent mother.

Talking about the film, Ritvik said: "'Hema' is inspired by my mother, who passed away a decade ago after battling cancer. With the incredible talents of Rajshri Deshpande and DOP Marcus Patterson, we captured her spirit on 16mm film."

"Born in Satara, she spent her adult life in Pune before immigrating to America with our family. This film tells not just her story but also explores the journey of anyone who immigrated to a new place and must rediscover themselves," he added.

The film is a co-production between India and the US, marking a collaboration between producers Aishwarya Sonar (Lambe Log Productions) and Shaurya Nanavati (Hyperreel), bridging talents and resources from both countries to bring this compelling story to life.

Aishwarya said: "'Hema' pays homage to Ritvik's mom, but it's also a story of so many women, including me, who struggle to find their home away from home."

