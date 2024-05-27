Ritvik Sahore explains how his 'Jamnapaar' character taught him to set boundaries

Mumbai, May 27 Actor Ritvik Sahore, who essays the role of Shantanu Bansal in the streaming show ‘Jamnapaar’, shared that his character in the show taught him a lot about setting boundaries.

Shantanu Bansal, a young man from East Delhi, finds himself torn between his Jamnapaar roots and his aspiration for a corporate career in South Delhi.

Reflecting on his personal growth, Ritvik said: "I learned a lot about myself as a person. Although I relate to Shanky in some way, he is still a different person from Ritvik. Playing this character taught me a lot about myself, including how far I would go for someone and where to set boundaries. It was also an utterly joyful experience to work with an incredible team on this series."

The show also stars Srishti Rindani, Varun Badola, Ankita Saigal, and Raghu Ram in pivotal roles, and captures the conflicts of Delhi’s diverse lifestyles.

Talking about what drew him to the project, the actor said: "First and foremost, the script blew me away the moment I read it. It was the kind of character and story I had been waiting to be a part of for a long time. When 'Jamnapaar' came along, there was no reason to say no to it. It was perfect, and I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity."

‘Jamnapaar’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

