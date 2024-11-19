Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry open up about second season of 'Bandish Bandits'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Ahead of the release of the second season of 'Bandish Bandits', actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry opened up about their experience working in the show.

In a press note shared by Prime Video, Ritwik, who captivated audiences as Radhe in season 1, said, Even after Season one ended, we never stopped training for music. I continued working with our coach, Akshat, daily until Season two. About 3-4 months before filming began, we reworked the training program, even though we didn't know what the new season or album would entail."

He added, "Akshat and I started rehearsals well before we read the script or stepped on set. I've been training with him for over five years now, specifically for Bandish Bandits. Classical music training has been a game-changer, not just for the role, but for me as a person. It has had such a profound impact; it's helped me stay calm and think more clearly, even outside the show. When I read Radhe's character for Season Two, I was extremely impressed by the writing. A person evolves with time and experiencesevery five months, five years, or even two years, and so has Radhe's character."

Shreya also shared what the audience can expect from her character.

"I remember Anand called me to tell me about season 2, he only said "Let's start your music lessons" and that's when I knew I was embarking upon the most special few months of my life. Be it the workshops, western music and keyboard sessions, the most special part was reading the script with how the plot unravels supported with unique arcs of each character. In Season Two, she further added, "Tamanna's journey in Season 2 is a metamorphosis for both her and me. She's more fearless yet vulnerable, determined and starting from scratch. All in all it's been a riot to live and breathe Tamanna in season 2," she said.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Leo Media Collective Private Limited production will see the return of its versatile cast including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 will be out on December 13 on Prime Video.

