'Riverdale' actor Camila Mendes engaged to longtime boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, check pics

Los Angeles [US], October 26 : Actor Camila Mendes, best known for portraying Veronica Lodge on the popular teen drama series 'Riverdale', has got engaged.

Taking to her Instagram, Camila shared pictures from her dreamy proposal and wrote, "engaged to my best friend." The actor could be seen surprised as musician, actor, and director Rudy Mancuso popped the question.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQP-N44Ejft/

The couple appeared delighted as they marked a major milestone in their relationship. The engagement appeared to be an intimate affair amid white decorations, minimal flowers and bright lights.

In one of them, Rudy could be seen on his knee, leaving the actor overwhelmed. They eventually sealed the deal with a warm hug.

The pictures left Camila Mendes's comment section celebrating as her friends, fans, and admirers flooded with love and congratulatory messages.

Her 'Riverdale' co-stars also showed love and cheered for the couple.

Actor Lili Reinhart, who was seen as Betty Cooper, wrote, "Love you so much, my cami. Congratulations to you both", whereas Vanessa Morgan, who played the character of Toni Topaz, added, "Omg. Stunning. So happy for you!!!!"

Actors Vanessa Hudgens, Katherine Langford, Grant Gustin, and Lana Condor also congratulated Camila and Rudy.

Earlier, a representative for Camila Mendes confirmed the couple's engagement, stating that it took place on October 24. "She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead. Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends," a source told People.

Following the engagement, the couple also headed to Glen Powell's birthday party, and the actor's stunning ring didn't go unnoticed at all!

The couple appeared in high spirits as they entered the venue dressed in casuals. According to People, Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso sparked romance rumours in November 2022 when the actor shared a picture with her then-boyfriend on Instagram.

It was not until Valentine's Day 2023 that they made it Instagram official. "Meu valentine. te amo so much," she wrote at the time.

Speaking to the outlet, the couple revealed details of their romance, stating that it began on the sets of their comedy romance film, 'Musica'.

