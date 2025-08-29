Riz Ahmed says he was hospitalised during shoot of 'Rogue One'

Washington, DC [US], August 29 : Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed shared that he was hospitalised for "something silent and intense" while filming the 'Star Wars' prequel 'Rogue One', sharing "my body just kind of gave up on me," reported People.

Ahmed said that he had to "grapple with the grief but also the acceptance" around a "very intense" health experience.

The actor was in the middle of shooting 2016's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and "my body just kind of, like, gave up on me. I was extremely exhausted," Ahmed said, sharing that he was hospitalised "for a brief period" where he had to "really try and regain my strength."

"It was like building myself up from scratch," he added, reported People.

"It was super scary and intense and quite prolonged actually," the Relay star shared, revealing that "it really wasn't clear" what was making him ill. "Something very silent and very intense had happened to me, and I wasn't getting better quickly."

"For a minute, I was like, 'Am I ever going to get my life back?' " he said, describing the period as a "deep kind of grief and fear and terror and yet, also a kind of tremendous liberation and gratitude and acceptance."

"I always think that when you're brought to your knees, you're halfway towards praying," Ahmed continued, explaining that "when you're kind of humbled in that way, when something is taken away from you, you become even more acutely aware of everything you have and a bodily level, on a health level, you realize like, you don't control anything, man. You don't control a single thing. You don't even control your body," reported People.

For Ahmed, the health scare helped him realise "everything is a gift."

"In the most strange way, I never felt more grateful, more at peace, more content than when I felt like I was going to lose my whole life," he continued.

He shared that the experience inspired him to take on the role of a drummer who's losing his hearing in Sound of Metal. "When I read the script, I was like, 'I know what this is, you know, and I need to tell this story,' " Ahmed said. "The story you need finds you at the right time," according to People.

