RJ Karishma, All Set To Make Her Red Carpet Debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Popularly known as RJ Karishma, this RJ turned Digital Content Creator is all set to make her red carpet debut at this year’s Festival de Cannes, in support of the Indian Film industry and the country. From telling stories on radio to now creating wholesome comedy content online, Karishma Gangwal has paved the way for herself in this evolving entertainment industry. Being one of the very few Indian artists and content creators at a global event like Cannes is another huge achievement unlocked for Karishma.

Born and raised in Jammu by her humble Kashmiri family, she has always been inspired by watching legendary actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwarya Rai walk the prestigious red carpet for years now. Given her debut, she is being styled by ace celebrity stylist Ayesha Nigam in graceful custom pieces from globally recognised Indian origin designers. Sharing her excitement, Karishma Gangwal aka RJ Karishma- Artist, said, “Stepping into the world of entertainment as an artist where I’m able to represent India at such prestigious events, feels surreal. I’m looking forward to exploring international movies and also supporting Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival.” The global event will be taking place in the second week of May in Cannes, France.