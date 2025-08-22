RJ Mahvash Hits Back at Trolls With Quirky Instagram Post Featuring Chirag Paswan

Social media influencer Rj Mahvash who is known for her outspoken nature, which frequently puts her in the headlines. Mahvash is rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, posted a photo with Union Minister Chirag Paswan. What caught netizens' eyes was the quirky caption with the post.

On Friday, August 22, Mahvash posted a pic with Chirag with the caption, 'Bas ab Karina kisi new batameezi, ghar se uthwa lungi'. Caption followed by multiple laughing emojis. This caption was a hint for trolls, who were trolling her. While some love her rumour, others troll her. RJ Mahvash started working in the industry since 2019. Mahvash, a radio jockey, content creator, actor, host, producer, and author, reminded trolls of her extensive career, which includes her recent lead role in Prime Video's Pyaar Paisa Profit.

Mahvash's consistent presence at Punjab Kings' IPL matches, openly supporting Chahal, fueled relationship rumors. Despite this, she maintained in an interview that she was "single and happy," adding to the confusion surrounding their bond. Speculation about Mahvash and Chahal's relationship began when Chahal's marriage with Dhanashree encountered problems, culminating in their divorce in March 2025.