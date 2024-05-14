RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar & KC Shankar confirmed for OTT series ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Mumbai, May 14 RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, and KC Shankar will be seen playing key roles in the upcoming political drama series 'Freedom at Midnight'.

Speaking about her casting, Malishka Mendonsa, who will be seen playing the Indian liberation activist Sarojini Naidu, said: “I am truly humbled to portray Sarojini Naidu, the Nightingale of India, in ‘Freedom at Midnight’."

"Playing her is a challenge and honour, as my only reference point is what I’ve read about her and the discussions I’ve had about her with our director. I think she was a true representation of the modern women of India, who were not boxed by any limitations," she added.

Rajesh will portray Muhammad Ali Jinnah's associate and leader of partition negotiations, Liaquat Ali Khan, while Shankar will depict V.P. Menon, a constitutional adviser who played a critical role in integrating princely states into India, reports deadline.com.

Regarding his role, Rajesh shared: “Immersing myself in Liaquat Ali Khan’s character has been a pivotal moment in my career. Through extensive research and a detailed study of his life, mannerisms, and political expertise, I aim to authentically portray the nuanced persona of Khan on screen.”

'Freedom at Midnight' is based on a non-fiction book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins and billed as an epic political thriller set in 1947, the year of Indian Independence and partition.

Pakistani leader Ali Jinnah will be played by Arif Zakaria, while his sister, Fatima Jinnah, will be portrayed by Ira Dubey.

