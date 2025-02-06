RJ Shekhar Basha booked on a complaint by victim in Jani Master case

Hyderabad, Feb 6 Police in Hyderabad have registered another case against 'Bigg Boss-Season 8' contestant and well-known Radio Jockey Shekhar Basha on a complaint by a woman assistant choreographer, who was allegedly a victim of sexual assault by Tollywood choreographer Jani Master.

A case against Basha was registered at Narsingi Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on a complaint by the 22-year-old woman.

She alleged that Basha recorded her conversation with some people and resorted to her character assassination.

The complainant alleged that Basha has some audio clips which are subject matter of pending trial. She alleged that Basha colluded with Jani Master and others to harass her.

The police registered a case against Basha for insulting the modesty of a woman and took up an investigation.

The same woman had earlier lodged a complaint of sexual assault against Jani Master, leading to his arrest in September last year. He was granted bail by the Telangana High Court a month later.

This is the second case booked against Shekhar Basha in three days. On Tuesday, a complaint was lodged against him at the same police station by a woman for alleged harassment.

The woman through her advocate complained that Shekhar Basha along with YouTuber Mastan Sai conspired to implicate her in a drug-related case.

In September last year, Shekhar Basha was detained by the Hyderabad cybercrime police on charges of making derogatory and baseless allegations against a woman, a victim of Harsha Sai's alleged sexual harassment.

Harsha Sai, who is popular for his viral philanthropic videos, was booked on a complaint by an actress, who alleged that he took her nude photos and videos and used the same to blackmail her for money.

Meanwhile, Narsingi police intensified investigations against YouTuber Mastan Sai who allegedly recorded private videos of some women to blackmail them. He was arrested recently on a complaint by actress Lavanya, who alleged that Mastan possessed private videos of her and other women, intended for blackmail.

Police also invoked multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Mastan Sai and his associate Khaja after they tested positive for MDMA.

A video of a drug party allegedly attended by Mastan Sai and others has also surfaced. Police are likely to issue notices to those seen in the drug party video.

