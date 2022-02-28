RK Suresh-starrer 'Visithiran' to hit screens on May 20

Chennai, Feb 28 Director M. Padmakumar's upcoming investigative thriller 'Visithiran', featuring actor R.K. Suresh in the lead, will hit screens on May 20, its makers announced on Monday.

The film, which is a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam superhit, 'Joseph', will have Poorna and Madhu Shalini reprising the roles of Athmiya Rajan and Madhuri Braganza from the original.

Produced by eminent director Bala, the film has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by Vetrivel Mahendran.

The film, which has editing by Sathish Suriya, was directed by Padmakumar in Malayalam as well. Joju George had played the lead in the Malayalam version of the film, which fetched him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character actor and a special mention at the National Awards.

The story of the film has been penned by Shahi Kabir and its Tamil dialogues have been penned by John Mahendran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor