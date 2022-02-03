Roadies host Rannvijay Singha quit the show after 18 years, actor Sonu Sood to step in

Rannvijay Singha has been part of the popular reality show Roadies in various ways like a contestant, host, then mentor for 18 years now. But you will be shocked to hear that the actor has quit the show. As per the sources of Hindustan Times, the actor will not be a part of Roadies anymore now the source shared, “A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways.”

The actor also confirmed on the same he said “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening."

He also talked about the channel and said the channel has been the biggest pillar of his journey in TV and he has been associated with the network for 18 years now. But he feels that things are not working out with the new production house of the show he said.

Now the reports are also coming that Sonu Sood will replace Rannvijay as the show host. He will be the only mentor-host this year and the face of the edition. According to reports, the makers have canceled the concept of gang leaders, due to which Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others will also not be part of the show. The new season of the show is going to start on February 14 and the shoot will be done in South Africa.