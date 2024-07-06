Rob Brydon recounts Margot Robbie's surprise encounter on 'Barbie' set

Washington [US], July 6 : Rob Brydon, the Welsh actor known for his roles in both television and film, recently shared a delightful anecdote from his time on the set of the blockbuster movie 'Barbie,' where he portrayed Sugar Daddy Ken.

Brydon revealed how Margot Robbie, his co-star in the film, surprised him by recalling a fan interaction from years ago.

In an interview reported by Deadline, Brydon disclosed that Margot Robbie, a fan of his work in the British sitcom 'Gavin and Stacey,' reminded him of a special birthday message he had recorded for her through a mutual friend.

Recounting the encounter, Brydon said, "Years ago, Margot's friend asked me to record a birthday message for her as Uncle Bryn [his character in Gavin and Stacey]. I bumped into Margot when I went for a Barbie wardrobe fitting. She said, 'You don't remember doing that message, do you?' I said, 'No, to be honest, I forgot.'"

Brydon, who had a brief stint filming for 'Barbie,' expressed his surprise at the film's massive impact. "Being in it for just a day, I had no idea," he remarked, highlighting the unexpected scale of the movie project.

The actor also reflected on the initial scepticism some 'Barbie' fans had regarding his casting in the film but turned it into a valuable lesson for aspiring actors.

"You never know who's watching, do you?" Brydon remarked, emphasizing the unpredictability of opportunities in the entertainment industry, according to Deadline.

Aside from his role in 'Barbie,' Brydon is set to reprise his beloved character Uncle Bryn in the upcoming Christmas special of 'Gavin and Stacey,' scheduled to air on BBC during the festive period.

The return to his iconic role adds another layer of nostalgia for fans of the popular sitcom co-created by James Corden and Ruth Jones.

