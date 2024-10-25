Rob Lowe, Demi Moore "actively trying" for 'St. Elmo's Fire' sequel

Washington [US], October 25 : Actors Rob Lowe and Demi Moore, who shared screen space in the 1985 American coming-of-age film 'St. Elmo's Fire ', shared an update about the sequel of the film, reported Deadline.

"We're very much in contact now because we are actively trying to do the St. Elmo's Fire sequel," said Lowe on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.

"It's going a little more slowly than I would have liked," he shared, adding,"But that's a good thing because we're trying to find the right writer and the right story. But all of the actors, everybody is on board. Everybody is excited."

'St. Elmo's Fire' is a coming-of-age film co-written and directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham.

"I think now, the theme of St. Elmo's Fire today is that it's never too late for happiness," explained Lowe. "Our kids are out of school and maybe some of us have been divorced and maybe somebody has been falling ill all the things that you deal with as you get to our ages, this is an opportunity to explore those themes with characters that people know and love.

"And I think as opposed to just a money run, let's just reboot it because people know the title of it. I actually think there's a lot to be said about why we're doing it. And I'm super excited about it. Hopefully, we can pull it off," he added, reported Deadline.

'Talking about Demi Moore, her film 'The Substance' was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the film 'The Substance', Moore's character Elisabeth tries to create a young version of herself and for that she uses a black market drug.

The film, directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Margaret Qualley, delves with themes such as body image, societal expectations for women, and ageing. It received the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

