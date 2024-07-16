Rob Lowe recalls "competitive" boxing sessions with his 'The Outsiders' co-star Tom Cruise

Washington [US], July 16 : Actor Rob Lowe looked back at his younger years when he had a "competitive" boxing session with Tom Cruise, reported People.

He recently appeared on Rich Eisen Show and recalled working with Cruise.

Lowe informed Eisen that he met the 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' actor when they were both 17 years old and acted in Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation of SE Hinton's 1967 novel 'The Outsiders'. He played Sodapop Curtis, one of the Greasers, while Cruise portrayed Steve Randle.

"He was living at Emilio [Estevez]'s house, auditioning right after Taps," recalled Rob Lowe.

The three young actors all co-starred in 'The Outsiders' together, alongside Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze and Diane Lane.

Lowe shared that he and Cruise "would workout and jog, like running bros," but his favourite memory was one where they left them both needing a time out.

"He's so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during Outsiders," he said.

"So much testosterone. We're 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would have headgear, and we'd have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar."

Lowe recalled having "pipe cleaner arms" at the time, compared to a "jacked" Cruise, who was like a "beast." Somehow, Lowe managed to get a "real clean" shot in.

"I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up I was coming to, on the floor," Lowe told Eisen. "And he, like, completely knocked me out."

"His eyes just went black, but that's the stuff we did," Lowe added. "That's what guys do. Like Fight Club."

Lowe hosts the Fox game show 'The Floor', which was renewed for second and third seasons, and Fox's drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star, reported People. `

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor