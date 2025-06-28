Rob Lowe shares his favourite part of filming 'St. Elmo's Fire'

Washington, D.C. [US], June 28 : Actor Rob Lowe revealed his favourite part of filming 1985's 'St. Elmo's Fire', in which he starred as William "Billy" Hicks, reported People.

"I think playing the saxophone in that bar was a highlight," Lowe said of the scene, in which he performs the woodwind instrument onstage during a night out. "It doesn't get any more 1980s movie moment than playing your sweaty sax solo with your iconic bat shirt on and then getting in a brawl."

"It was just a great moment that those writers gave my character, and I'll never forget it," added the star, according to People.

St. Elmo's Fire is a 1985 American coming-of-age film co-written and directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham. The film is a prominent movie of the Brat Pack genre.

The "Brat Pack" genre, a nickname given to a group of young actors and actresses who appeared in popular coming-of-age films during the 1980s. The Joel Schumacher-directed project follows a group of recent graduates and their adjustment to post-college life, according to People.

Lowe said in an interview in 2024 that being famous in the '80s was "crazy," further explaining, "It's the kind of stuff you look back on and go, did that really happen?"

He added that the "surreal" moments that came in the wake of the release of St. Elmo's Fire, was seeing people dressing up as his charismatic party boy character for Halloween.

"It was the first time I ever saw someone dressed like me for Halloween," Lowe said. "I remember being on a balcony, looking down and somebody getting out of a car dressed like my character with a saxophone over their back and the shaggy hair, earring and the Hawaiian shirt," reported People.

