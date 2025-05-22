Rob McElhenney shows support for Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Washington [US], May 22 : Actor and screenwriter Rob McElhenney shared how he and wife Kaitlin Olson are supporting Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid the pair's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni over 'It Ends With Us'.

The Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum and his Wrexham AFC business partner Ryan Reynolds have developed a close bond over the years since buying the Welsh soccer team. It's why, amid Ryan and wife Blake Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, Rob and his wife Kaitlin Olson have made sure to lend their support to the couple, according to E! News.

"It's just our way of staying connected and navigating something together," Rob further explained in his and Kaitlin's joint interview, adding, "And also me giving and showing as much support as I possibly can with all the other stuff that he's got going on, that I know is so difficult and challenging."

The 48-year-old continued, "We both are just trying to offer our support in any way that we can that doesn't just simply add oxygen to the fire," according to E! News.

Because as fans paying attention will know, there is already plenty of fire around the ongoing, public legal back and forth.

Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. He denied those claims, filing a USD 400 million countersuit of his own, accusing Lively and Ryan Reynolds of defamation and extortion.

After it was revealed that Swift had been issued a subpoena in the ongoing legal battle, the singer's spokesperson made a statement distancing Swift from It Ends With Us and the legal drama.

Most recently, U.S. district judge Lewis J. Liman reprimanded Justin's attorneys after they publicly accused Blake of trying to force longtime friend Taylor Swift into a public message of support without sufficient proof, as per the outlet.

Judge Liman slammed the allegation from Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedmanwhich cited an unnamed sourceas "improper," granting the request from Blake's legal team to have it removed from the case, as seen in court documents obtained by E! News.

The legal fight began in December 2024 when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni. In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others, accusing them of extortion and defamation.The trial is currently set for March 2026.

