Robert De Niro thanks Francis Ford Coppola for not casting him in 'The Godfather'

Washington [US], April 28 : At the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, veteran actor Robert De Niro expressed his gratitude to Francis Ford Coppola for not casting him in the original 'The Godfather' film.

De Niro's role in 'The Godfather Part II' ultimately earned him his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

During the gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, De Niro said, "Francis, thank you for not casting me in The Godfather. It was the best job I ever, never got. And it meant I was available for The Godfather Part II," as quoted by Deadline.

De Niro's portrayal of young Vito Corleone in the sequel was a breakout performance that changed his career.

Al Pacino, who starred alongside De Niro in the 'Godfather' franchise, also paid tribute to Coppola's dedication to his craft.

Pacino quoted Coppola, saying, "The things you do when you're young that you get fired for, are the same things that years later, they give you lifetime achievement awards for."

Pacino added, "Thank you, Francis, for believing in me even more than I believed in myself," as quoted by Deadline.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is the highest honour bestowed upon a person for a film career.

Coppola joins a list of esteemed predecessors, including Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, and Denzel Washington.

His films, such as 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now,' are ranked among the greatest in history.

