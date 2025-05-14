Robert De Niro unveils first look of documentary on his late dad

Cannes (Paris) [France], May 14 : Veteran actor Robert De Niro has unveiled the first teaser of a new documentary he's working on, focusing on his late father and his own experiences with fatherhood and aging. The preview was shown during a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival, where De Niro appeared with French artist JR, who is co-creating the film, Variety reported.

During the discussion, the 81-year-old actor opened up about his ongoing project and shared, "We're kind of seeing where we're going. I don't know where we'll go. There's no time limit, as far as I'm concerned. You just do it, and wherever it arrives or winds up, that's OK."

According to Variety, the teaser included large pictures of De Niro's father, Robert De Niro Sr., displayed around New York City even on a boat in the harbor. It also featured appearances by filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The documentary revolves not just around the life and art of De Niro's father, who passed away in 1993, but also De Niro's personal reflections on being a father and his views on mortality.

"Ultimately, it would be something that only time can make more special," De Niro said in the teaser. When asked whether he is scared of death, the veteran actor added, "I don't have a choice, so you might as well not be afraid of it."

Meanwhile, De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025 on Tuesday evening (Midnight in India). Actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, as per Deadline.

De Niro has earned two Academy Awards: one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone (in flashback scenes) in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and the other for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's boxing biopic drama Raging Bull (1980). He was also Oscar-nominated for Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor