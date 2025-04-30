Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn comes out as trans

Washington [US], April 30 : Airyn De Niro, the 29-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has publicly come out as transgender in a revealing interview.

Airyn, who is also an aspiring actress and model, recently shared details about her life growing up as one of Robert's seven children and her journey towards self-discovery in an interview, according to People magazine.

In the interview, Airyn spoke about the difference between being visible and being seen and said, "There's a difference between being visible and being seen. I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet."

She also addressed the media's portrayal of her as a "nepo baby" due to her father, saying that she wants to achieve success on her own merit.

Airyn credited her parents, Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, for keeping her out of the limelight and allowing her to have a relatively normal childhood.

"My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path," she said, adding, "I would want [success] to happen on my own merit," as quoted by People magazine.

Airyn spoke candidly about her experiences with body dysmorphia and beauty standards, and said, "I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up."

She began hormone therapy last November and is studying to become a mental health counselor to support people of colour and queer individuals.

Airyn said that she hopes to be an inspiration for others who may be struggling with their identity.

"I'd want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who is not a size extra small," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

She added, "People of colour and queer people definitely need more mental health advocacy and support."

