Robert Downey Jr auditioned for Doctor Doom before Iron Man

Washington [US], July 15 : Robert Downey Jr, known worldwide as the charismatic Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel's cinematic universe, almost embarked on a different Marvel journey before donning the iconic red and gold suit.

According to Deadline, celebrating the 15th anniversary of 'Iron Man' (2008), director and co-star Jon Favreau revealed a fascinating tidbit about Downey Jr's earlier brush with Marvel.

According to Favreau, Downey Jr had auditioned for the role of Doctor Doom in the 2005 film 'Fantastic Four'.

"I remember you had all met with him already for something like Doctor Doom or something on another project," Favreau recalled during the retrospective discussion with Marvel's Kevin Feige.

"I think he had come through on maybe 'Fantastic Four', so everybody sort of knew who he was," he added.

The role of Doctor Doom eventually went to Julian McMahon, known for his roles in 'Nip/Tuck' and 'Charmed'.

Reflecting on casting Downey Jr as Tony Stark, Favreau emphasized how pivotal he was to the success of 'Iron Man', "He's the puzzle piece that made it all work... He had that spark in his eye and he was ready."

Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, acknowledged the dynamic between Favreau and Downey Jr as instrumental in shaping the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"That tone that you and Robert discovered on that movie... became the template in a way for much of what the MCU became," Feige remarked, according to Deadline.

Downey Jr's portrayal of Tony Stark not only defined his career but also anchored the MCU's early success, leading to his on-screen collaborations with actors like Chris Evans, who played the Human Torch in 'Fantastic Four' before becoming Captain America.

Across 10 movies, Downey Jr embodied the complex character of Iron Man, culminating in his emotional departure in 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019).

Feige confirmed in December that there were no plans to resurrect Iron Man, post 'Endgame,' "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again."

As fans reminisce about Downey Jr's transformative role and the impact he had on Marvel's cinematic universe, the revelation of his near-miss as Doctor Doom adds another layer to the actor's storied journey within one of Hollywood's most beloved franchises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor