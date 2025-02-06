Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone to present at 2025 Oscars

Washington [US], February 6 : Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph have been announced as the first group of presenters for the 2025 Oscars, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

All four presenters announced went home with an Academy Award at the previous year's ceremony.

Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar last year for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. His costar Murphy, who played the titular character Robert Oppenheimer, won best actor. Randolph won best supporting actress for her performance in The Holdovers, while Stone took home the gold for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Stone previously won best actress for La La Land in 2017, as per the outlet.

'Emilia Perez' bagged 13 nominations including Best Picture, the most by a non-English-language film in Oscar history. It was followed closely behind by "The Brutalist," a historical epic that examines the immigrant experience, and "Wicked," the hit screen version of a long-running Broadway sensation, which both nabbed 10 nominations.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage. This week, the Oscars announced that its March telecast will "acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires."

Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with "Dune" and "Wonka," was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in "A Complete Unknown." He will face off against "The Brutalist" star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's "The Pianist." Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

