Robert Downey Jr reunites with Marvel stars at Thunderbolts premiere

Washington [US], May 3 : The highly anticipated Thunderbolts movie had its grand premiere recently, bringing together some of the biggest names from the Marvel Universe.

Actors like Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Simu Liu, and Winston Duke were seen at the star-studded event. Hollywood stars Channing Tatum, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also attended.

Robert Downey Jr., best known for playing Iron Man, shared a series of fun pictures with fellow actors at the event. In the photos, they all posed in a "T" shape to honor the Thunderbolts team.

"Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats to the New Avengers (and Bob). #Thunderbolts," Downey wrote on Instagram.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJKebecB4ui/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, according to People, Downey is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time as Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Other well-known actors like Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Hiddleston, and Sebastian Stan will also appear in the film.

Meanwhile, talking about, Thunderbolts, it stars Pugh, Stan, Harbour, and Dreyfus. The story revolves around a group of superhumans who must learn to work as a team, currently lacking a unified Avengers-type team, as they encounter a new superhuman named "Bob."

The film is directed by Jake Schreier and also stars Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Pierce.

Thunderbolts is now showing in theatres.

