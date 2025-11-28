Robert Irwin makes his film debut with 'Zootopia 2', calls it "surreal" experience

Washington DC [US], November 28 : Robert Irwin is heading straight from his Dancing with the Stars victory to movie theatres worldwide. The 21-year-old Australian environmental conservationist, son of the late Steve Irwin, makes his big-screen debut in Disney's animated sequel 'Zootopia 2', voicing a cameo koala named Robert Furwin, reported People.

"This is honestly so surreal. The fact that I get to be part of a film that celebrates animals, from reptiles and snakes to cute bunnies and koalas, is amazing," he said, sharing his experience as reported by People.

Irwin, who has long worked with koalas in his native Australia, said playing a koala on screen was especially meaningful. "To play a koala, an animal so close to my heart, means everything," he added, noting that koalas remain endangered and that his family continues to rescue and rehabilitate them.

'Zootopia 2' boasts an A-list voice cast, including Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps), Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde), Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Shakira, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, John Leguizamo, Jenny Slate, Ed Sheeran and Michael J. Fox.

Although Irwin has lent his voice to television before, such as a 2020 episode of the children's series Bluey, this marks his first movie role. "I could not miss this night for the world. I'm up to my neck in jive and DWTS rehearsals, but this is a night I've been looking forward to for a long time," he added, as reported by People.

When offered the part, Irwin recalled: "When they said you're going to play a koala named Robert Furwin, I'm like, 'Mate, it doesn't get better than that.' The icon of Australia, the koala."

He emphasised the importance of representing wildlife conservation in the film: "It was very cool to kind of represent that and play a small part in a film that is helping people reconnect with animals and nature," as quoted by People.

Zootopia 2 is now playing in theatres.

