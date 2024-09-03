Robert Irwin takes new role with Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Washington [US], September 3 : Australian television star Robert Irwin, son of the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, is stepping up his work with Prince William in their joint quest to battle environmental concerns, reported People.

The conservationist has been chosen as a Global Ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, adding to his continuous support for the program, which seeks solutions to some of the world's most critical environmental concerns.

Last year, Irwin, 20, attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore and has been a vocal advocate for the initiative from its beginnings. He now joins South African actor and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha as one of the inaugural Earthshot Global Ambassadors, helping to expand the prize's goal even further.

The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award that is awarded to five winners each year for their contributions towards the environment. It was launched in 2020 by Prince William and the biologist David Attenborough

"Inspired by his late father, Irwin, along with his sister Bindi Irwin, 26, and the rest of their family, passionately support their animal conservation foundation, Wildlife Warriors, and work to protect endangered species through Australia Zoo. Prince William's Earthshot Prize seeks to recognize groundbreaking ideas and innovations to heal the planet, awarding leaders, entrepreneurs, and businesses in five key categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate," according to People.

Irwin said in a statement that he was "honored to join Nomzamo . . . to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet."

He added, "The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations. Healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet, and The Earthshot Prize recognizes the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources. I'm honored to join Nomzamo as the first Earthshot Global Ambassadors to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet."

Last year, while supporting the third Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore, Irwin shared his admiration for Prince William, saying, "It's hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform, to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing."

Their participation coincides with the announcement of additional members to the Earthshot Prize's expanded council, which will help pick this year's winners. Jose Andres, a humanitarian and restaurateur, joined the council, as did Wanjira Mathai, an environmentalist and activist, and Nemonte Nenquimo, an indigenous activist and author. They will collaborate with Prince William and current members, which include Queen Rania of Jordan, actress Cate Blanchett, broadcasting great Sir David Attenborough, business leader Indra Nooyi, and designer Stella McCartney.

The Earthshot Prize presentation will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, in November. The event will give $1.3 million to organisations or individuals with innovative solutions to address the planet's most serious concerns, offering them with the necessary support to grow their ideas, reported People.

