Robert Pattinson: I've eaten nothing but salmon for months

Los Angeles, Jan 30 Hollywood star Robert Pattinson said that he ate "nothing but salmon" for months, having previously stuck to a diet of canned tuna on film sets.

He told GQ magazine: “I'm kind of like a kid. I'm doing a lot of jobs in a row and I get very obsessed about needing to have regimented behaviour — otherwise I'd feel crazy afterwards. But I was having lunch yesterday and I was like, I can't taste salmon anymore. And I realised I've eaten nothing but salmon for like, months.

"It's like I have a seal’s diet: I genuinely have been eating salmon three times a day."

The 38-year-old star is no stranger to a fish-based diet. He shared that there was a time where he would only tuck into canned tuna on film sets, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I used to only eat tuna out of a can when I was working — I just put Cholula hot sauce on a can of tuna. Someone saw me doing it once and they were like, that's absolutely disgusting.

"And then suddenly I kind of got afraid of mercury poisoning, so I switched to salmon. Someone told me I could just get mercury poisoning from salmon anyway. But yeah: I endorse.”

The ‘The Devil All the Time' star quipped that he also supports "hyper-loading caffeine" early in the day.

He said: "I definitely endorse hyper-loading caffeine right at the beginning of the day. You just need to basically live your entire day in a kind of manic state. But I can't do Celsius — it's too much. That feels like I've kind of gotten on a roller coaster and I can't get off it.”

Pattinson said that his favourite thing is instant coffee, more than anything else.

“It's very English. I like it when it looks like oil — that’s what my espresso is, just barely dissolved coffee granules,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor