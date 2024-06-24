Robert Pattinson opens up about joy of fatherhood

Washington [US], June 24 : Actor Robert Pattinson recently spoke fondly about his experience as a new father and the joy of watching his three-month-old daughter's personality unfold.

During an event, the 'Twilight' star discussed the transformative journey of parenthood and remarked in jest, "[Having a baby] makes you feel very old and very young," according to People magazine.

Pattinson expressed awe at how quickly infants develop distinct traits, saying, "She's so cute. You know, I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh ... I can kinda see who she is already.'"

The actor and his fiancee, Suki Waterhouse, welcomed their baby earlier this year. Although they initially kept the birth private, photos obtained by People magazine in March showed the couple strolling with a pink stroller in Los Angeles.

Subsequently, Waterhouse shared the first photo of their newborn and revealed the news during Coachella, where she performed and proudly displayed her baby bump.

Reflecting on their relationship, which began in 2018, sources close to the couple confirmed their engagement in December 2023, emphasizing their mutual desire for marriage.

In a past interview obtained by People magazine, Waterhouse expressed her happiness in their long-term commitment, highlighting their strong bond despite busy schedules.

Robert Pattinson, known for his diverse roles in film and television, continues to balance his professional career with the newfound joys of fatherhood alongside Suki Waterhouse.

