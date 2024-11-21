Robert Pattinson reunites with Christopher Nolan for his next fiercely guarded project

Los Angeles, Nov 21 Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is collecting Hollywood royalties for his next movie like the gems in the infinity gauntlet. Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is set to reunite with ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan after ‘Tenet’.

The actor will be next seen in the filmmaker’s closely guarded project at Universal Pictures, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor joins an impressive ensemble that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

As per ‘Variety’, Universal and Nolan’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning drama ‘Oppenheimer’ is projecting a production start date sometime in the first half of 2025.

Robert Pattinson will be quite busy in the New Year. Warner Bros. is looking to film a sequel to his 2022 blockbuster ‘The Batman’, in which the actor would reprise his leading turn as the DC Comics superhero.

Pattinson is also starring in A24’s ‘Primetime’, a thriller drawing inspiration from the reality show ‘To Catch a Predator’ that will serve as the debut narrative feature of rising filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. That indie is planning to ramp up production early next year.

Additionally, Pattinson’s next feature, Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi comedy ‘Mickey 17’, is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025. That $150 million production from Warner Bros., which serves as the Korean auteur’s long-awaited follow-up to his Oscar winner ‘Parasite’, will likely come with its own gauntlet of promotional obligations for Robert Pattinson.

The actor starred alongside John David Washington in Nolan’s time-bending thriller ‘Tenet’, which marked the filmmaker’s final feature at Warner Bros. after a long tenure at the studio that yielded hits such as ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Interstellar’.

The studio’s handling of the release of ‘Tenet’ during the Covid-19 pandemic strained Nolan’s relationship with his longtime home, a tension that ultimately led to the director setting up shop at Universal for ‘Oppenheimer’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor