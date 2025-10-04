Robert Pattinson says "it's actually kind of difficult to play a normal person" after portraying "freaks"

Washington, DC [US], October 4 : Actor Robert Pattinson recently discussed playing wacky, brooding, and bold characters, as well as transitioning to more conventional behaviour, while promoting his new movie, 'Die My Love', alongside Jennifer Lawrence, reported People.

Pattinson said in a new interview that he finds it "actually kind of difficult to play a normal person when you're used to playing freaks"

"At one point, I really wanted to play some normal guys," Pattinson said, adding, "And it's actually kind of difficult to play a normal person when you're used to playing freaks and stuff," as quoted by People.

'Die My Love', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, follows the characters of Lawrence's "Grace and Pattinson's Jackson, who spend time in a secluded home in Montana as Grace struggles with her mental health."

A trailer for the movie shows their characters enjoying life together, with plenty of dancing, contrasted with streaks of bizarre behaviour and screaming matches between the two, reported People.

"Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness," reads an official synopsis for the movie. "Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless."

His recent roles in 2022's The Batman, in which he portrays an emo-inspired, brooding Bruce Wayne, and this year's science fiction adventure Mickey 17, in which he played a man in the near future who agrees to have his body and memories reprinted each time he dies, seem to be very different from his Die My Love role, as Pattinson hinted.

When the actor discussed working with the 35-year-old Lawrence in an interview back in March, he made waves by stating that he had trouble improvising dance moves on cue with the actress.

"They just find it so easy, and they're like 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance,' " he said of Lawrence and director Lynne Ramsey. "And I'm like, 'I'm telling you, I'm going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.' And they're like, 'Just dance, stop being a freak.' "

"At a certain point maybe when you hit your 30s you realise, 'I can't sit around waiting for my agent to call. I'll be dead,' " said Pattinson, reported People.

'Die My Love' in theaters on November 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor