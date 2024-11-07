Robert Pattinson-starrer 'Mickey 17' gets new release date

Washington [US], November 7 : Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' is now all set to hit the theatres in April 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. announced that it is pushing back the film's release from January 31, 2025, to April 18, 2025.

In February, Warner Bros. rescheduled the sci-fi film's release date from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The makers have now finalised a new release date for the film. "When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17. We're thrilled with the new date and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX," a studio spokesperson said in a statement.

'Mickey 17' is Bong's first feature since 'Parasite', which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. In addition to writing and directing, Bong also produces upcoming films through his company Offscreen. Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.

The film is adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of 'The Martian' and 'Dark Matter'. Robert Pattinson plays an "expendable" a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet, who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor