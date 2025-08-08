Robert Pattinson's 'Batman Part II' to begin filming in 2026, release set for Oct 2027

Washington DC [US], August 8 : Fans of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' finally have a reason to celebrate with. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that 'The Batman Part II' will begin filming in spring 2026. The film is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2027, reported Variety.

According to the publication, the update was shared in the company's recent letter to shareholders, where it also praised the success of Superman, directed by James Gunn. The new Superman movie has earned nearly $550 million at the global box office so far.

In the letter, Warner Bros. called the DC Universe "one of the most valuable assets in entertainment" and shared updates about other upcoming DC projects. These include 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface' in 2026, and a new 'Wonder Woman' film. The letter also confirmed that The Batman Part II is part of this big vision.

"In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next instalments of the DC super family, including 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' (2026), 'Clayface' (2026) and the next 'Wonder Woman.' In addition, 'The Batman II' (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including 'The Penguin,' the upcoming new season of 'Peacemaker,' and the debut of 'Lanterns' in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio's broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social," wrote the company as per Variety.

The upcoming film will bring back Robert Pattinson in the lead role, and it will once again be directed by Matt Reeves. The first Batman movie, released in March 2022, was a big hit and earned $772 million worldwide. Since then, fans have been waiting for news about the next chapter.

Production was delayed last year when the film's original release date was pushed from October 2026 to October 2027. But Warner Bros. recently confirmed to Variety that director Matt Reeves has finished the script, and filming is ready to begin next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor