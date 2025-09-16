Robert Redford Passes Away: Oscar-Winning Actor and Director Dies at 89

Robert Redford Passes Away at 89: Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, has died at the age of 89. According to the media reports, Redford passed away in his sleep at his home in Provo, Utah. Redford gained fame with classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), and All the President’s Men (1976).

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director and godfather for independent cinema as Sundance founder, dies at 89. pic.twitter.com/O2SKUpMV4V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

He won the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People in 1980 and received an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his lifetime contributions to cinema, including the creation of the Sundance Institute and Film Festival.

The festival became a major platform for independent filmmakers around the world, reflecting Redford’s commitment to artistic freedom and independent cinema. Beyond films, he was known for his advocacy for environmental conservation and social justice.

Redford is survived by his children and grandchildren. Tributes poured in from the film industry, celebrating his vision and contribution to American cinema. cinema.