Robin Wright defends her character in 'Forrest Gump' against being painted as anti-feminist

Washington [US], November 3 : Robin Wright has recently defended her portrayal of Jenny in Forrest Gump against criticism that her character represents an "anti-feminist" archetype.

In an interview with The New York Times alongside her Here co-star Tom Hanks, Wright addressed the discussions surrounding Jenny's life choices and her tragic end in the film.

Wright responded to claims that Jenny's death was a punishment for her lifestyle, saying, "No! It's not about that. People have said she's a Voldemort to Forrest. I wouldn't choose that as a reference, but she was kind of selfish. I don't think it's a punishment that she gets AIDS. She was so promiscuous that was the selfishness that she did to Forrest."

She further spoke about Jenny's complex relationship with Forrest, and shared, "He was in love with her from Day 1. And she was just flighty and running and doing coke and hooking up with a Black Panther. And then she gets sick and says, 'This is your child. But I'm dying.' And he still takes her: 'I'll take care of you at Mama's house.' I mean, it's the sweetest love story."

In recent years, discussions about Jenny's role have become more nuanced, with many fans viewing her actions with more empathy, considering her traumatic childhood.

Tom Hanks, who played Forrest, also shared his thoughts in the interview, expressing relief that no sequel was made for the film.

"It is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own and never has to be repeated. And thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?"

Wright and Hanks have since reunited with director Robert Zemeckis for the drama Here, where they play a married couple, utilizing AI technology to portray different decades of their lives.

